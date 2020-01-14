|
Bethany J. "Beth" Martin, 62, of Quincy, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in her home. Friends and family are invited to Beth's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. A private burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. Beth was born July 24, 1957, in Quincy to Ralph and Patricia Splady. She married Don W. Martin on Aug. 18, 1990, in Quincy. He survives. In addition to her husband, Beth is survived by one daughter, Anastasia "Tasia" Lohman (Matthew); two grandchildren, Natalie Lohman and Scott Lohman; one brother, Kevin Splady (Deena); and three sisters, Sherry Kay Schaffer (Rick), Lisa Splady, and Amy Sollars. Beth is preceded in death by her parents. Beth loved reading sci-fi and romance novels. She and her husband Don enjoyed riding their Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle, and she was a lifetime member of the Trike Riders and the Goldwing Motorcycle Club. Fishing, cooking, traveling to Branson, shopping at Lowe's and Home Depot, and listening to Elvis were a few of her other favorite things. Most of all, Beth loved spending time with her family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Humane Society or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020