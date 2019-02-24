Services Hansen-Spear Funeral Home 1535 State Street Quincy , IL 62301 (217) 222-4907 Resources More Obituaries for Bettie Kaufmann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bettie Kaufmann

Bettie Kaufmann, 92, of Quincy, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at her home. Bettie was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Quincy to Harry H. and Faye Elliott Meyer. She married Emery Kaufmann on May 19, 1947, at Grace Methodist Church. He preceded her in death. Her early years were spent in rural Adams County enjoying farm life with her mother and father, doted on by both, as an only child. She learned the art of homemaking, love of nature and gardening, and appreciation of education from her beloved mother, whom she was graced with until the tender age of 10, when Faye died. Bettie was then cared for by her compassionate, gentle father and his family through her high school years during the difficult Great Depression. Bettie graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1944, where she met her husband to be, Emery. After high school, she attended Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo., for two years, where she thoroughly enjoyed the new social life she discovered and made lifelong friends. Six months after Emery's return from the U.S. Navy, the young couple married. She and Emery spent the earlier years of their married life farming and starting their family in the Lima area before moving to Meredosia, where Emery was pastor at the Methodist church for two years. The young family then settled in Quincy, where they remained rooted for a lifetime. Bettie's life passion for education guided her from teaching in a one-room school house in rural Adams County when she was only 18, to teaching positions at Lincoln School, Columbus Road Baptist School and finally the principal at Calvary Baptist Academy. Bettie and Emery had 21 years of the delightful endeavor of owning and operating Quincy's first bed and breakfast at 1641 Hampshire. During this phase of their lives, they enjoyed wonderful trips in the United States, including an Alaskan cruise, as well as traveling abroad to the British Isles and Israel. A vivid thread interwoven throughout Bettie's life was her passion for Christ and sharing him with others. This love prompted her to begin a women's jail ministry at the Adams County Jail, which ultimately culminated with the founding of the Well House in Quincy, serving women in transition from incarceration to rejuvenated lives. In addition to her husband, Emery, Bettie was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include five children, Jan F. Kaufmann-Dearing of Palmyra, Mo., Keith Kaufmann of Quincy, Jean (Scott) Meyer of Hannibal, Mo., June (Tom) Harmon of Springfield, Ill., and Lori Tuttle of Madison, Wis.; 14 grandchildren, Stephen (Amber Martin) Dearing IV of Palmyra, Adam Jett (Sarah) Dearing, of Mission, Kan., Tory Kaufmann of Quincy, Tyler (Devon) Kaufmann of Quincy, Gabe (Melissa) Meyer of Columbia, Mo., Ellie Meyer of Chicago, Gus Meyer of Kansas City, Mo., Jason (Angi) Harmon of Springfield, Ill., Jennifer (Dan) Sears of Springfield, Lauren (Ben) Fay of Southern Pines, N.C., Elsie (Ryan) Tuttle of St. Louis, Emma (Cooper) Tuttle of St. Louis, Clayton Tuttle of Madison, Wis., and Peter Tutttle of Madison; and 13 great-grandchildren. "Happy is the man whose quiver is full" was Emery's paraphrase of a favorite quote to Bettie over the years. And, happy Bettie was with her five children, 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, the lights of her life. "Have a nice day, Bettie." SERVICES: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the Crossing, with Pastors Jim Dennis and Jeff Nelson conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: The Well House or Community Foundation (Well House Fund). ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019