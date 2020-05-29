SUMTER, S.C. -- Betty Ann Cecelia Bracy Myers, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Richland Memorial Hospital. She was born on Dec. 3, 1928, in Quincy, Ill., and she had a remarkable life. She was one of four children. Her parents were Raymond and Daisy Bracy. Betty learned to sing and play the piano at a young age. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1948. In 1951, she was crowned Miss Quincy and went on to compete in the 1951 Miss Illinois pageant. Her talent was singing, and she was a Mezzo-Soprano in the Y.M.C.A. Girls Choir, as well as the choir for Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Mo., where she went to school for music. It was her dream to be an opera singer. She performed in many productions including one in the role of second female lead in "Sweethearts" with the Springfield Municipal Opera Company. Betty loved to travel and became a flight attendant for United Airlines and she was stationed in New York. In 1954, Betty returned to Quincy, Ill., where she married her high school sweetheart. She was married for 65 years to USAF, Retired Colonel Charles "Tony" Myers. Tony and Betty traveled the world together from France and Japan to Hawaii and Ethiopia. During her time as a pilot's wife, she worked as a member of several service and charity organizations. She became certified in Japanese Flower arranging and won awards for her creations. Betty was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Sumter S.C. where she was a long time member of the choir. Betty was always giving of her time and talents to serve others. As well as her involvement in the church, Betty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Order of the Rainbow Girls and the Chi Omega Sorority. In addition to her husband, left to remember and honor Betty are her children: daughter, Jennifer Myers Bradshaw and her husband Bill of Orlando, Fla., daughter, Constance Myers Brennan, of Sumter, S.C., son, Charles "Chuck" Myers Jr. and his wife Laura of Indianapolis, Ind., and daughter Marlo Myers Atkinson and her husband Tre´s of Summerville, S.C.; her grandchildren: McKenna Bradshaw Lindley and her husband Damon, Whitney Bradshaw Oden and her husband Chris, and Kelsey Bradshaw Trimarchi and her husband Devin, Taylor Brennan and his wife Angela, Nathan Brennan, Austin Myers, April Myers, Amanda Myers, Avery Atkinson, Bethany Atkinson and her fiancé Will; her great-grandchildren: Nash Oden, Remy Oden; her brother, Norris Bracy of Billings, Mont.; as well as her numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Russell Bracy and John Bracy. The visitation for Betty will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Bullock Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Bullock Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Getz officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed and may be view by going online to bullockfuneralhome.com and clicking on the obituary page for Betty Myers. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Order of the Daedalians, Air Force Association and Dirty Dozen Golfers. Her life was living example of one of her favorite bible verses; Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as God also forgave you in Christ." Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1137 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements. You may go to bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book online. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2020.