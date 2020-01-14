|
|
QUINCY -- Betty A. Lentz, 88, of Quincy died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 8:07 p.m. at Blessing Hospital surrounded by her family. Betty was born June 20, 1931, in Quincy, a daughter to Frank P. and Eleanor R. (Benz) Schneider Ehrhardt. She married Robert "Bob" W. Lentz on Sept. 29, 1956, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Bob preceded her in death June 8, 2008. Betty was a wonderful housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She faithfully worked alongside her husband on their farm. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking. For years, she went to breakfast at Hardee's with Bob and their friends and later enjoyed Sunday lunches there with her family. Her hobbies included embroidering, cutting quilt squares, doing word-search puzzles, and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Betty was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society. In addition, she taught PSR and participated in TEC and Quincy Cursillo. Survivors include her children, Joan Barnes and her husband Tom, Rosann Trowbridge and her husband Christopher, Rich Lentz and his wife Ann, Stan Lentz and his wife Debbie, all of Quincy, Amy VaLeu and her husband David of Ursa, Carl Lentz and his wife Robin, Paul Lentz and his wife Ronda, and daughter-in-law Carla Churchill Lentz, all of Quincy; grandchildren, Katie, Elizabeth, and Malachi Lentz, Ryan Barnes, Shannon Niekamp and her husband Lance, Chad and Scott Lentz, Kasey VaLeu and fiancée Danie Shupe, Kendall and Kaleb VaLeu, Tyler Lentz and his wife Mackenzie, Dalton Lentz, Johnny, Izak, Hailey, and Abbey Lentz; great-grandson, Bentley Niekamp; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Billeter and her husband Dale, Wanda Lentz and Shirley Schneider. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Edward Lentz; granddaughter, Victoria Churchill Lentz; brother, John Schneider; and a sister in infancy. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Duker and Haugh, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Church. Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Duker and Haugh. Memorials are suggested to the Payson Seymour Foundation to support the Edward "Ed" Lentz Memorial Scholarship, Cursillo, or to St. Anthony Church. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020