Betty Ann Ducey, 89, of Pittsfield, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Liberty Village. She was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Pittsfield to George and Ida Barton Ducey. Betty Ann graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1948 where she was elected homecoming queen. After school, she started her career as a secretary for a few places around town and then began working with Irving and Irving in 1954 as secretary to then Pike County State's Attorney Brice Irving. She stayed with the older Irving through three terms as state's attorney, then worked several years as his secretary in private practice. She also worked for Brett Irving's private practice until her retirement. Betty Ann was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Old Orchard Country Club. She enjoyed bowling in the winter, golfing in the summer, and knitting and playing bridge all year round. Betty Ann was a fun and well put-together woman who always liked to have a good time. She will be missed by those who knew her. Survivors include her sisters, Mary Frances (Bruce) Wisner of Champaign and Martha Brown of Beardstown; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ida Ducey; brother, William "Billy" Ducey; and brother-in-law, Jerry Brown. A Mass of Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsfield, with Father Mark Schulte officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Pittsfield. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020