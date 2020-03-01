Home

POWERED BY

Services
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
(217) 285-5505
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:45 PM
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Pittsfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ducey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Ducey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Ducey Obituary
Betty Ann Ducey, 89, of Pittsfield, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Liberty Village.

She was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Pittsfield to George and Ida Barton Ducey.

Betty Ann graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1948 where she was elected homecoming queen. After school, she started her career as a secretary for a few places around town and then began working with Irving and Irving in 1954 as secretary to then Pike County State's Attorney Brice Irving. She stayed with the older Irving through three terms as state's attorney, then worked several years as his secretary in private practice. She also worked for Brett Irving's private practice until her retirement.

Betty Ann was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Old Orchard Country Club. She enjoyed bowling in the winter, golfing in the summer, and knitting and playing bridge all year round.

Betty Ann was a fun and well put-together woman who always liked to have a good time. She will be missed by those who knew her.

Survivors include her sisters, Mary Frances (Bruce) Wisner of Champaign and Martha Brown of Beardstown; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ida Ducey; brother, William "Billy" Ducey; and brother-in-law, Jerry Brown.

A Mass of Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsfield, with Father Mark Schulte officiating.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Pittsfield.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the .

Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -