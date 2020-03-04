Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of St. Peter
1922 - 2020
Betty Ann Fischer Obituary
Betty Ann Fischer, 97, of Quincy, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Adams Pointe. Betty was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Sept. 18, 1922, a daughter of John and Genevieve (Maxfield) Slater. She married William "Bill" Fischer in Sept. 21, 1940, in Louisiana, Mo. He preceded her in death March 15, 2000.

Betty was a homemaker. She also worked full time at Moorman Manufacturing Co. until her retirement.

She was a member of the Church of St. Peter, where she also helped serve breakfast after Sunday Masses.

Betty liked playing cards and was part of a ladies pinochle group for many years. She was a big part of her children's and grandchildren's lives, traveling to be with them whenever she could.

Survivors include her son, Bill (Angela) Fischer of St. Louis; daughters, Peggy (Jim) Grant of Quincy and Kim (Sam) Rinella of Grayslake, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Carol Fischer of St. Charles, Mo.; a sister, Clara Bauer of Maryland Heights, Mo.; 11 grandchildren Debbie (Eric) Teson, Steve (Anne) Fischer, Angela (Bob) Wellman, Eric Fischer, Erin (Steve) Wheeldon, Matthew Fischer, Holly Marinacci, Keith (Lisa) Grant, Samantha (Marty) Haugen, Frank Rinella and MacKenzie Rinella; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Lola; a son, John Fischer; brothers, Bob, Darrel, Paul, Edward, Leo, Roger, Arvin, and Jack, at birth; sisters, Jean, Bernadine, Mary Katherine; Helen and baby Genevieve.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Activities Fund at Adams Pointe or St. Jude Children's Resrach Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
