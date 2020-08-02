|
Betty "Jane" Curran of Quincy, who led an incredibly intentional life, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 81. Known by many as "Nanny Jane," Nanny was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Jackson, Tenn. She was the only daughter of Parnell and Velma "Nanny" Gardner. Jane graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1957. After graduating, she attended Gem City Business College and took additional courses at Quincy College. Jane was a professional photographer at Lyle Ramsey studio and traveled throughout the Midwest. Jane worked as a counselor at the Adams County Youth Home and Transitions for 17 years. On weekends, she worked the Transitions suicide prevention call line until the late 1990s. For the following 15 years, she worked 12 hours a day at the Quincy Housing Authority as an occupancy specialist, as well as at Gem City Accounting as a collections agent. She retired in 2005. Jane married the love of her life, Duke Curran, on Jan. 26, 2002. After meeting Duke, Jane returned to St. Peter's Church and found new meaning in her Catholic faith. Jane and Duke spent three wonderful years traveling the United States until Duke's passing in 2005. "Nanny" Jane loved hearing her son Kevin play the drums; her best friend Pat; her bridge group (and won often!); having her hair done and nails manicured; flowers; music (Barbra Streisand!), professional tennis; football; fuzzy navals; and, above all else, "Days Of Our Lives." Each and every day she told her family she loved them "oodles and gobs." And she really meant it. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Duke Curran, her mother, Velma Gardner; a son, Gregory Tanner; and daughter, Melissa Jane Tanner. Left to cherish Jane's memory are her son Kevin (Janet) Tanner of Quincy; four grandchildren, Ryan (Jay) Tanner of Quincy, Bryson Tanner of Quincy, Tylen Tanner of Quincy and Tevin Tanner of Quincy; seven great-grandchildren; and 12 stepchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Church of St. Peter. There will be plenty of room for social distancing at the Mass, but face masks are required. Please wear your mask or one will be provided for you. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Quincy High School Music Department. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
