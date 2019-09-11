|
|
Betty Eby, 98, formerly of Quincy, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. Betty lived many places before Ohio, including Virginia, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa … yet, most of all, Illinois. Betty grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, where she played the harp in her school orchestra. After high school, Betty worked for the Illinois Central Railroad in Waterloo and Chicago. In 1943 she married Bob Eby. Betty and Bob traveled extensively to visit family and go on adventures with friends. Betty enjoyed the Chicago Symphony, gardening, playing bridge, walking, reading, doing volunteer work, visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending delightful times with her friends. Survivors include her son, Stanford Eby and daughter, Mary Eby (Terry Smith) of Yellow Springs, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Jane (Dale Cunningham) of Norcross, Ga.; four grandchildren, Rob Eby (Lydia) of College Station, Texas, Jacob Eby (Erica) of Norcross, Ga., Leah Berkman (Mike) of Plain City, Ohio, and Carson Smith of Oakland, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren, Brett of Salt Lake City, Utah, Celeste, Alexis, Paige and Jacob of College Station, Texas, Garrett and Meredith of Plain City, Ohio, and many friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and oldest son, Jim. Later this fall, Betty's cremated remains will be placed next to Bob's in Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, Ill. Please enjoy a cup of tea, a chocolate malt or a glass of a white wine in honor of Betty. If desired, a contribution to a in Betty's name would be lovely. Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019