Betty G. Yakle, 91, of Dunedin, Fla., passed away on March 7, 2019. Albert Einstein said of Mahatma Gandhi that someday the world would hardly believe that such a one as he ever lived on this earth. Those who knew Betty Yakle could easily say the same thing about her. Of her many sterling qualities, the label, "caregiver" us most appropriate. From the time she was a teen, caring for her younger brother, through nurse's training and practice, to constantly giving of herself to family, friends, neighbors and community, she was a born "giver." Betty was born in Quincy, and her early years were spent in the vicinity. After graduation as valedictorian of Clayton High School, she obtained her registered nurse training through the U.S. Cadet Nurse Program in conjunction with St. Mary Hospital in Quincy and Quincy College. When World War II ended, she did not need to serve in the military and nursed locally until marrying the love of her life, James Russell Yakel, from Clayton. Betty and Jim settled in Timewell, where Jim managed Yakle Lumber Yards. During the 1960s, they also owned coin laundries in Quincy and Canton, Mo. In 1962, Betty and Jim moved their family to the west coast of Florida, where they established Yakle Lumber Yard in Palm Harbor, which they owned and operated until their retirement. Jim and Betty returned frequently to Brown County, Ill., where they continued to own a family farm in Pea Ridge Township. Betty was quick of mind, loving, with a sweet disposition and a splendid organizer. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served at one time as worthy matron of her chapter. In recent years, she has taken great pleasure in her active membership in Questers, an organization interested in antiques and historic preservation. Herself a collector, Betty compiled a collection of butter pats worthy of a museum. She and Jim traveled extensively, but in later years her true joy was in her grandchildren. Survivors include her three children, Linda Yakle, Steven Yakle, (Cindy) and Roxie Yakle Schmitz; and her grandchildren, Cassie Schmitz, Jared Yakle, Allison Demianiuk (Alex). Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Yakle. SERVICES: Noon Tuesday, April 9, at Historic Andrew's Chapel in Hammock Park, Dunedin, Fla.