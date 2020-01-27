|
QUINCY -- Betty J. Lewis, 90, of Quincy went to be with her Lord, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Macon Healthcare Center in Macon, Mo. Betty was born on July 1, 1929, in Mendon. She was a daughter of the late John C. and Helen (Woodworth) Hamilton. Betty worked for Motorola for over 25 years and Sunset Nursing Home for over 30 years. She was a member of the Quincy Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She enjoyed outings and concerts in the park, playing cards and crafting. Surviving are one son, Gregory (Brenda) Lewis of Macon, Mo.; one grandson, Paul (Beth) Lewis of Hannibal, Mo.; one great-grandson, Ryan Lewis of Hannibal, Mo.; two brothers, Leland Hamilton of Quincy and Bill Hamilton of Quincy; three sisters, Viola Todd of Fairfield, Ester Tosch of Quincy, and Alva Mae Barnes of Quincy. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Ryan Lewis; and one brother, John T. Hamilton. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church in Quincy. Interment will be at a later date in New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. You are invited to share memories of Betty and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020