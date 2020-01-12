|
Betty J. Maas, 91, of Quincy, formerly of Payson, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Betty was born March 4, 1928, in Quincy, a daughter of Edgar and Edith (Thien) Chandler. She married Edmund H. Maas on Feb. 1, 1947, at St. Francis Catholic Church. He preceded her in death Oct. 5, 1999. Betty worked at her family's grocery store, Chandler's as a young girl. She went on to work as a seamstress at Eli Walker and she later worked for the Payson School District. She was a longtime member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and of the Altar Society. She was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than time spent with her children and grandchildren. She maintained a beautiful garden and flowers for many years. Betty loved nature and being outdoors, from hanging clothes out to dry on the clothesline, to gazing at the night sky, it was where she liked to be. Her hobbies were listening to KHMO radio and writing down every recipe she heard, to add to her vast recipe collection, and drawing. Survivors include her children, Michael Maas and his wife, Dolores, Dianne Dittmer and her husband, Greg, and Debbie Allensworth, all of Payson; 13 grandchildren, Kathy (Tim) Walker, Kim (Scott) Jett, Shelly (Mike) Bowman, Karen (Mike) Gregg, Katina (Rick) Sunde, Michael Maas and his significant other, Shannon Matick, Angela (Scott) Ohemus, Brian (Felicia) Dittmer, Bradley (Tania) Dittmer, Derek (Nicole) Allensworth, Jared (Lindsay) Allensworth, Tray Allensworth and Kesha (Cody) Roundcount; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma (Floyd) Rennecker of Barry, Ill.; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Jim Maas; a son-in-law, Jerry Allensworth; a brother, Ed Chandler; and a sister, Phyllis Huber. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Brigid Catholic Church, Liberty, with the Rev. Jeff Stone officiating. Interment will be in St. Brigid Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Adams County Chapter of the or to St. Brigid Cemetery. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020