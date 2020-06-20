|
Betty Jane Nieders of Greenville, S.C., died Monday, April 13, 2020, at age 95. Betty was born in Springfield, Ill., the daughter of the late Robert and Hazel Eisele. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Harold Nieders in Ocala, Fla. They met and became sweethearts at Quincy High School and married in Quincy. They lived in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas and Florida together. Betty was interested in gourmet cooking and an excellent seamstress, sailing and golf. Betty is survived by her son, Tom Nieders and wife Christine; daughter, Mary Ellen Nieders and husband Ray Hodde; three grandchildren, Robert Nieders (Allison), Daniel Nieders, Laura Shaw (Jason); and four great-grandchildren, Owen and Evan Nieders, Claire and James Shaw. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org. Committal Ceremony and Burial will be held at 10 a.m. June 24, in Greenmount Cemetery with limited attendance. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 20 to June 22, 2020