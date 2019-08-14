|
Betty J. Reeves, age 89, of Liberty, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Hersman, the daughter of George and Geneva (Alfred) O'Connor. She married Edwin Ingram Reeves on Nov. 19, 1955. He preceded her in death Jan. 10, 1976. Betty was a member of Liberty Christian Church. In her younger years, Betty showed horses in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. She enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, cooking and baking and loved flowers. Betty was an outgoing person who lived life to the fullest. She loved people and volunteering. She was known as the "Cookie Lady" at the Liberty Ayerco. Survivors include a daughter, Kelly Rogers of Liberty; grandchildren, Brittney Meardy, Dylan Rogers, Delaney Rogers, Joshua (Shannon) Howard,; and Bethany Howard; a great-grandchild, Brodix Looman; a son-in-law, Cliff Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Mary Lou (Brian) Stephens and Patty (Jerry) Willis, and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kathy Howard; and a brother, Robert O'Connor. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum. There will be no visitation, but friends are invited to the services. Memorials may be made to Liberty Education Foundation. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
