Betty J. Sibbing (nee Dempsey) was baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Thursday, May 2, 2019. Betty devoted her life to caring for her husband, children and grandchildren with love. This was her life. She was the beloved wife of Louis E. Sibbing; dearest mother of Mary (Glenn) Smith, Lori (Russ) Harmon and Nancy (John) Shreve; dear grandmother of David (Emily) Harmon, Scott Smith, Lisa (Andrew) Cole, Sarah (Chad) Gettinger, Paul Smith, Sam, Patrick, Jacob and Spencer Shreve; and sister-in-law of Charlotte Maddox and Martin Sibbing. SERVICES: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Mo., with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Catholic Charities. ARRANGEMENTS: Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. WEBSITE: Schrader.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2019