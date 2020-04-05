|
Betty Jane Eshom, 87, a lifelong resident of Sutter, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living in Quincy. A memorial service for friends and family will be at a later date. Betty was born April 6, 1932, in Sutter to John and Nellie Newell Dickwisch. She married Curtis Eshom on June 28, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw. He preceded her in death July 5, 2008. Survivors include three children, Pat Woodworth (Gary) of Mendon, Shelly Aubuchon (Ray) of Hermitage, Mo., and John Eshom (Ida May) of Quincy; three grandchildren, John Eshom of Basco, Ill., Brent Aubuchon of Hermitage and Alex Aubuchon of Hermitage; two stepgrandchildren, Tiffany Aubuchon of Quincy and Will Aubuchon (Kat) of Quincy; one stepgreat-grandchild, Presley Aubuchon; her beloved friend, Bob Scheuermann; and her cat and constant companion, Scout. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Pat Dickwisch; and her infant brother, Joseph Dickwisch. Betty attended Buckeye Grade School and graduated from Warsaw High School. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, Lima Cold Storage in Lima, Ill., and later at Plymouth Rock Antiques in Plymouth, Ill. In later years, she and Curtis opened and operated B.C. Antiques. Betty enjoyed collecting antiques, reading, gardening and mushrooming. She also enjoyed traveling, and the high point of all her travel destinations was Ireland. Betty was outgoing and a lifelong learner and had an avid curiosity about everything. She enjoyed learning about history, particularly local history. She also was a member of the Buckeye Club and a volunteer at Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum in Carthage, Ill. Most of all, Betty was a very loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in West Point, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to Hearts of Hancock Humane Society in Carthage or Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum in Carthage. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may also be sent to the family or to the funeral home. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
