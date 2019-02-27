QUINCY -- Betty L. Madison, 91, of Quincy, died at 11:37 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Betty was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Quincy, a daughter of William and Ella Heidbreder. She married Roy W. Madison on Sept. 11, 1945, in Fort McClellan, Ala. He preceded her in death Nov. 18, 2010. Betty attended Berrian School and Quincy High School. She was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed landscaping, and she continued to pursue this passion even at 90 years of age. Betty's gardens were pictured in The Herald-Whig over the years. Betty stayed at home to raise and care for her family. She was a wonderful mother and loving grandmother. Family was the most important thing in Betty's life, and she was very proud of her children and grandchildren. Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Madison of Quincy and Sally (Tom) Van Dyke; six grandchildren, Donald (Angie) Van Dyke of Quincy, Thomas (Elizabeth) Van Dyke of Marshalltown, Iowa, Tonya Boll of Quincy, Sally Ann (Alan) Campbell of Maddock, N.D., Jennifer (Bryan) Roth of Ga., and Charles (Joanna) Howe of Ga.; ten great-grandchildren, Miley, Madeline and Hayden Van Dyke and Andrew Boll, all of Quincy, Delilah and Abram Van Dyke of Marhsalltown, Iowa, Shelby Boll of Plainville, and Hadean Roth, and Emily and Mathew Howe, all of Ga.; a great-great-grandson, Dylan Boll of Plainville; a niece, Linda Bessling of Quincy; three nephews, Jeff and Mike Heidbreder, both of Pekin and Chuck Heidbreder of S.C.; two great-nieces, Krista Goodwin of Quincy and Kim McNelly of Mundelein; and two great-nephews, Kevin and Kraig Bessling of Quincy. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her father; daughter, Shirley Howe; sister, Helen Bessling; three brothers, Buck, Harry and Joseph Heidbreder; and two nephews, Jack and Jerry Bessling. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial at Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Quincy K9 Connection or the Quincy Humane Society. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary