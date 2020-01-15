|
QUINCY -- Betty Lou Pratt, 82, of Quincy, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 5:27 p.m. at Blessing Hospital. Betty was born March 21, 1937, in Tipton, Ind., a daughter of Oral and Jeannette Harrell Burget. She married Rev. Henry B. Pratt on June 9, 1957, at Kempton Christian Church in Kempton, Ind. Betty graduated in 1955, as class valedictorian, from Scircleville High School in Scircleville, Ind. She then attended business college in Kokomo, Ind. Betty was employed at the State Street Store, and she retired from Shopko in 2004. Betty lived a life filled with faith and devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was actively involved in church ministries and taught Sunday School, participated in Small Group Ministry, Women's Ministry, prepared funeral lunches, and supported the various ministries of her husband, Henry, for the 62 years of their marriage. She was a member of Faith Journey Church in Quincy. Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In later years, she enjoyed spending time with her friends at Breakfast Club and playing games at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center. Betty also enjoyed watching sports, especially basketball. Survivors in addition to her loving husband, Henry, include two children, Kelly (Brian) Loebs of Ballwin, Mo., and Barry (Lisa) Pratt of Crystal Lake, Ill.; three grandchildren, Allison Dismore of Kansas City, Mo., Katie (Erik) Jones of Mineapolis, Minn., and Kristen (David) Adams of Palatine, Ill.; a brother, Gene (Janet) Burget of Naples, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents. Services: 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Faith Journey Church, with Pastor Ryan Wiemelt officiating. Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation: 10 to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Faith Journey Church. Memorials: Faith Journey Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020