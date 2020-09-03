|
EWING, Mo. -- Betty Lee Stone, 86, of rural Ewing, Mo., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Country Aire Retirement Estates at Lewistown, Mo. The daughter of Russell and Eilene Crossman Noble was born on April 8, 1934 at Kellerville, Ill. She was united in marriage to Jessie Junior Stone on March 17, 1951 at Philadelphia, Mo. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2019. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lewistown. She worked at Motorola, Harris Corp. and ran B & J Wood Crafts with her husband from 1989-2003. She also started and ran Stone Haven Residential Care in Lewistown. Betty liked to paint scenery, go camping and enjoyed her flowers. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She is survived by her son, Philip (Diane) Stone of Ewing, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Stone of Ewing, Mo.; four grandchildren, David Jason (Amanda) Stone of Ewing, Mo., Shelly (Andrew) Kraemer of Quincy, Ill., Ryan (Autumn) Stone of Ewing, Mo., and Shannon (Doug) Lewis of Quincy, Ill.; eight great-grandchildren, Tanner and Tucker Stone, Nathan and Mathew Kraemer, Blake and Brody Stone, Kason Stone and Kyree Lewis; two step great-granddaughters, Dannica and Nikki Lewis; three sisters, Frances Olson of Lewistown, Mo., Dorothy (Kenny) Goings of Ewing, Mo. and Donna (Kenny) Gillespie of Ewing, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Lyle Stone; sister, Helen Boone; two brothers-in-law, Dick Boone and Glen Olson; and sister-in-law, Anna Mae (John) Burford. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Lewistown with Rev. Ted Middleton officiating. Burial will be in the Lewistown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the First Baptist Church of Lewistown. Music: Saxophone, Nathan Kraemer. Memorials may be made to the Lewistown Cemetery Association or the First Baptist Church of Lewistown. Pallbearers: Tanner Stone, Tucker Stone, Nathan Kraemer, Mathew Kraemer, Blake Stone and Brody Stone. Honorary Pallbearers: Jason Stone, Ryan Stone, Kason Stone and Kyree Lewis. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on our website for those unable to attend. Online condolences may be left at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2020