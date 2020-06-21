|
Betty Lee Williams, 89, of Quincy, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 8:30 p.m. in Sunset Home. She was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Quincy, the daughter of Milton Edward and Myrtle Inez Daniels Westenfeld. On April 16, 1949, she married Norman D. Williams, Jr. in the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2005. Betty was 1948 graduate of Quincy High School. She had been employed as a secretary for Quincy Maid Potato Chip Company. Betty was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church, where she and her husband served on the Christ's Ambassadors evangelism group. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed sewing, crafts, and music. Survivors include: her daughter, Pam (Roy) Harness of Quincy, IL; three grandsons: Joshua, Joel and Jacob Harness, all of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Steinbach of Carrollton, IL; a cousin, Russell (Judy) Daniels of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. Services: private graveside service at Quincy Memorial Park. Burial: Quincy Memorial Park. Memorials: Grandchildren's Education Fund c/o Pam Harness www.hansenspear.com. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2020