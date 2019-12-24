Home

Coder Funeral Chapel - LaBelle
104 North Main St.
LaBelle, MO 63447
(660) 213-3225
Betty Lou Morrison

Betty Lou Morrison Obituary
Betty Lou Morrison, 85, of Quincy, Ill., formerly of Durham, Mo., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy.

She was born May 29, 1934, in Le Grand, Iowa, a daughter of Lawrence Earnest and Hazel Irene Coffin Otte. She was united in marriage to Jessie L. Morrison on July 14, 1952, in Knox City, Mo., and he preceded her in death on June 24, 2001.

Betty received her education in Rutledge, Memphis and Baring, Mo. She was employed for 21 years as a cook at Lewis County C1 School District, retiring in 2001. Betty sold Watkins Products and had attended many of their meetings. She was a member of the Durham United Methodist Church.

Surviving are three children, Sharon (Gary) Moeller of Quincy, Ill., Jesse Leon Morrison of Springfield, Ill., and Shirley (Gale) Gastler of O'Fallon, Mo.; two brothers, Russell (Donna) Otte of Edina, Mo., and Lyle (Lois) Otte of Edina, Mo.; one sister, Laura Ellen (John) Schenk of Memphis, Mo.; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Dave) Mendez, Brent Moeller and fiancé Alicia Pool, Jaci Morrison, Tyrell Mauck and fiancé Kasey Miller, and Devin Mauck; five great-grandchildren, Callie, Caitlyn and Carleigh Mendez and Tucker and Hunter Moeller; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Betty was also preceded by her parents; two brothers, Willis Earnest and Donald Earl Otte; and one sister, Maureen Lorraine Cochran.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Durham United Methodist Church in Durham, Mo.

Graveside services will follow in Durham Cemetery. Brother Russell Otte will officiate the services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Durham United Methodist Church or Sunset Home in Quincy, Ill.

Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, Mo., 63447.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
