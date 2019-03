Betty Lou Smith, 78, of Quincy, died at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born Sept. 6, 1940, in Olean, Mo., to Dewey and Ruby Blackburn Williams. She married Conrad E. Smith on Aug. 29, 1959, in Centralia. He survives. Betty was a 1958 graduate of Centralia High School and a member of Faith Assembly of God Church and TOPS. She enjoyed cooking, was an accomplished seamstress and made the curtains for J.C. Penney. Betty was a wonderful wife and a great mom who was devoted to her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Betty was employed by Avon for 25 years until her retirement. In addition to her husband, Conrad "Connie," survivors include a daughter, Karen Diane Miller; two sons, Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Smith (Eva) and Brian Eugene Smith (Karen); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Robert Smith (Allison), Lucas Kent Demaster Smith (Rayna), Jake Wayne Smith (Kelly), Wesley Ean Smith, Cody Allan Smith (Kristin), Brooklynn Dawn Banta (Nick) and Mitchell Conrad Castillo (Francisco); four great-grandchildren, Alexander Smith, Connor Smith, Kori Smith and Colson Smith; two great-grandchildren on the way; and a brother, Roger Earl Williams (Roseanne) of San Antonio. Betty was preceded in death by her parents. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Connour conducting. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans Home. VISITATION: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Foose Center at Good Samaritan Home. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary