Betty M. Stehl, 87, of Quincy, died at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Sunset Home. Betty was born Jan. 9, 1932, to Lewis A. and Clara C. Schulte Ledig. She married Richard L. Stehl Sr. on May 3, 1968, in Quincy. He died May 20, 2012. Betty was a member of St. Francis Solanus Parish. She enjoyed camping, traveling and being with her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and her cat, Scooter. Mrs. Stehl was employed at St. Mary Hospital as manager of the Garden Room. She was later employed at the Quincy High School cafeteria for several years until her retirement in 2012. Survivors include two sons, Brent Stehl (Lisa) and Glenn "Bill" Stehl (Mike Foster), both of Quincy; a daughter, Sandra Wells (Steve) of Quincy; a son in-law, James Genenbacher of Fowler; grandchildren, Adam Stehl, Justin Stehl (Veronica), Eric Stehl (Sarah), Teresa Lehnhausen (Jack), Jenna Wells, Brandon Stehl (Karas), Breanna Dardis (Lee), Branigan Stehl (Julia), Alyson Genenbacher, Katlyn Genenbacher and Evan Genenbacher; great-grandchildren, Trinity Stehl, Braden Stehl, Brodie Stehl, Ross Stehl, Dalton Lehnhausen, Mariah Lehnhausen, Parker Wells, Lawson Stehl, Oaklynn Stehl, Laiyda Dardis and Leidigk Dardis. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Stehl was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Richard L. Stehl Jr. and Bruce T. Stehl; a daughter, Peggy Genenbacher; and a grandson, Patrick Wells. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Blaeser, O.F.M. conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday morning until the time of services at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Sunset Home or St. Francis Solanus Parish. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.