Betty Mae Bergman

Betty Mae Bergman Obituary
Betty Mae Bergman, 86, of Columbia, died at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2019, at South Hampton Place.

She was born June 14, 1933, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Richard Edward and Anna Elizabeth Whelan Newberry. She married Robert J. Bergman on Sept. 1, 1957, at St. James Lutheran Church in Quincy. He passed away Oct. 10, 2005.

She was a mother and housewife. She loved fishing, cooking and the Cardinals, her kids and grandkids. She was a caregiver of those she loved.

Survivors include four children, Kathy Bergman of Columbia, Katrina Sharp and husband Steve of Quincy, Keith Bergman of Troy, Mo., Kent Bergman and wife Lisa of Fayette, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Sabrina, Miranda, Scarlet, Rhianna, Stephen, Tipton, Jayme, Lori and Megan; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Trudy Stupavsky (Raymond) and Mary Bradley; and a brother-in-law, Don Kealen

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Karla Bergman; and sister Bonnie Kealen.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at St Peter's Lutheran Church in LaGrange, Mo., with Pastor Jacob Hercamp officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or to Hospice Compassus of Columbia, Mo.

Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
