|
|
Betty V. Emmert, 85, of Mendon, went home to her Savior on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Betty was born May 15, 1934, to Floyd and Erma Koontz of Golden, Ill. She graduated from Unity High School in 1952 and Gem City Business College in Quincy. Betty was the loving wife of Richard Emmert, whom she married Nov. 16, 1953, at Loraine Christian Church. She was a devoted mother; together they raised a loving family of five children -- Debora Emmert of Naples, Fla., Kathy Long (Steve) of Lady Lake, Fla., Lisa Bruenger (Randy) of Bloomington, Ill., Kim Edwards (Ron) of Ozark, Mo., and Mike Emmert of Quincy. Betty was an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother to Ben, Elena and Amelia Kwiecinski of Brussels, Belgium, Justin, Zachary and Kelsey Long and Ricky Herman of Florida, Ross Bruenger of Arlington, Va., and Autumn Edwards of Ozark, Mo. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Emmert. Betty's many gifts included sewing, baking and music. She used these gifts for the Lord to provide encouragement to others. She was a Sunday school teacher at Loraine Christian Church, played piano for children's church and was a youth leader with her husband at Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy. Her commitment to God was the guiding force in her life. Betty put her faith into action when she worked at North Adams Home in Mendon. She played the piano for chapel services and passed on God's love to the residents with a kind smile or by simply holding their hand. Betty enjoyed hard work, and this showed in her love of remodeling houses. She and her husband turned eyesores into beautiful homes that working families could afford. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Congregational Church of Mendon with Pastors Larry Smith and Bruce Willard officiating. Private burial will be in the New Loraine Cemetery in Loraine. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Congregational Church of Mendon or the Kiamichi Mountain Mission, 37529 Indian Route 144, Honobia OK 74549. Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020