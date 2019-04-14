Home

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Betty Zane Meland, 90, of Pahrump, Nev., formerly of Quincy, died at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas.

She was born Dec. 25, 1928, to Curtis Eugene and Erma Josephine Utterback Aylor in Goss, Mo. She married Travis Clifton Lutz on Aug. 3, 1945, in Paris, Mo. He died in 1963. She later married Albert James Meland on May 21, 1966, in Sunrise Beach, Mo. He died in 1991.

Betty was employed as a bookkeeper for the city of Shoshone, Calif.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially crocheting, and loved to travel. She enjoyed her friends and time spent at casinos.

Survivors include a son, Russell Lutz (Della Sue) of Hutchinson, Kan.; a daughter, Shelley Birdsill (Willie) of Clarksville, Tenn.; a son, Alan Meland of Pahrump; seven grandchildren, Travis Lutz, Timothy Lutz, Michael Lutz, Crystal Thompson, Betsy Birdsill, Darren Smith and Halan Meland; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granchild; a sister, Donna Aylor of Monett, Mo.; and many loving neices and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Lutz; and two grandsons, Jordan Lutz and Kelly Birdsill.

SERVICES: 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, in Greenmount Cemetery.

VISITATION: There will be no visitation.

MEMORIALS: .

ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: zrsc.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
