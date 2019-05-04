Beverly J. Bunten, 83, of Palmyra, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1936, to Alfred Wimer and Grace Cox Wimer Dix in Trenton. Beverly's first marriage to Korean War veteran Robert Lee Wilhoit in 1963 ended when he was killed in an accident while serving in the Oregon National Guard. Beverly then married Gerald Bunten on Nov. 27, 1965, in Trenton. He survives. Beverly graduated from Trenton High School. Professionally, she and Gerry owned and operated the American Family Insurance agency in Palmyra for many years until she retired. Beverly loved her family, and she rarely missed any of her grandchildren's activities. A wonderful cook, Beverly made the best fried chicken and homemade noodles. A talented "green thumb," Beverly loved to garden and put in a huge strawberry patch. Christmas was always a special time of year for Beverly, and in particular she loved to spoil her family with huge stockings overflowing with presents. Traveling across country in train or car to simply take in nature's beauty were also moments that Beverly loved. Most of all, she cherished the time she shared with her family. Beverly was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra. In addition to her husband, Gerald Bunten, survivors include two sons, Robert Wilhoit Bunten (Linda) of Palmyra and Steven Wilhoit Bunten (Kim) of Palmyra; two daughters, Philippa M. Bunten of Palmyra and Teresa C. Gottman (Rodney) of Palmyra; a brother, Roy Wimer (Phyllis) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; six grandchildren, Corey Gottman, Leslie Keeney (Michael), Jacob Bunten (Kara), Mark Bunten (Andrea), Lauren Huggins (Ryan) and John Bunten ( Elizabeth Billquist); seven wonderful great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bob Wilhoit; a brother, Bob Wimer; and a sister, Lucille Watkins (Richard). SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Palmyra, with the Rev. Eruo Basil conducting. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Corey Gottman, Jacob Bunten, Mark Bunten, John Bunten, Michael Keeney and Ryan Huggins. Honorary pallbearers will be Leslie Keeney, Andrea Bunten, Lauren Huggins, Kara Bunten, Elizabeth Billquist and Charlotte Rylander. VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel. MEMORIALS: Palmyra Serenity Club or for Masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel, Palmyra. WEBSITE: lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 4 to May 6, 2019