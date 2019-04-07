Home

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Beverly Jo Kendrick

Beverly Jo Kendrick Obituary
Beverly Jo Kendrick, 71, of Quincy, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Hannibal (Mo.) Regional Hospital.

She was born Aug. 14, 1947, to Richard and Frances (Bolt) Hooper in Quincy.

In 1984, Beverly was a founding member of the S.O.U.N.D organ donation awareness program.

She was very passionate about her family's genealogy and an avid historian. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter, Angela Woosley (Clyde) of Quincy; six grandchildren, Kelsey Steinkamp (Shelby Ruths), Alex Steinkamp (Kelsi Hills), Nicholas Steinkamp, Marcus Steinkamp, Alexis Woosley and Blake Woosley; great-grandchildren, Madalynn Ruths, Briar Rose Ruths and Sophia Woosley; a brother, Randy Hooper; nieces, Summer Thomas (Steve) and Ashley Conrad (Luke), all of Quincy; and many friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Krista Jo Steinkamp; and a son, Eric Steinkamp.

SERVICES: To be held at a later date.

MEMORIALS: Illinois' Gift of Hope organ donation program in the name of Beverly Jo Kendrick.

ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: zrsc.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
