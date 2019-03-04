QUINCY -- Beverly L. Wittmer, 87, of Quincy, died 9:25 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Beverly was born July 10, 1931, in Camp Point, a daughter of Albert and Minnie Madeline Dix. She married Dwight Dale Wittmer July 11, 1949, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on July 12, 1985. Beverly was a devoted case worker at CASA and Quanada for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting and cross-stitch. Most of all, she lived for and loved her grandbabies. Beverly was a member of the Union United Methodist Church. Survivors include four children, Wayne (Jane) Wittmer of Quincy, Michael (Carol) Wittmer of Fort Collins, Colo., Curt Wittmer of Quincy and Kathy (Mel Kyer) Wittmer of Quincy; six grandchildren, Sean Wittmer of Seattle, Wash., Eric Wittmer of Chicago, Cherie Friese of Quincy, Martin Wittmer of Aurora, Colo., Nancy Butler of Denver, Colo., and Mykel Wittmer of Quincy; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Wilma) Dix of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wilma and Kathleen; and a brother, Albert. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Dix officiating. VISITATION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: CASA or Quanada. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary