Beverly McKim Cady, 53, of Greentop, Mo., passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born October 13, 1965, in Kirksville, Mo., a daughter of Robert and Lela (Hatfield) McKim. Beverly was a graduate of Knox County High School and had been employed as a C.N.A. at Kirksville Manor and Labelle Manor in Labelle, Mo. She married Keith Cady on July 2, 1994, in Davenport, Iowa. Bev enjoyed country music, fishing, reading, and most of all being around her family, friends, nieces and nephews. Surviving is her husband, Keith Cady; two sons, one being Nathan McKim of Kirksville, Mo.; three grandchildren; her father, Robert (Addie) McKim of Lagrange, Mo.; one sister, Patricia McKim of Durham, Mo.; two brothers, Dean Head of Kirksville, Mo., and Robert McKim of Quincy, Ill.; sister-in-law, Candy Cady of Davenport, Iowa; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew born on her birthday. Beverly was preceded in death by her mom, Lela (Hatfield) Yoakum; one sister, Virginia Lynn Aldridge, one brother, Robert D. McKim; and one niece, Charity McKim. She was loved by all and will be missed dearly. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019