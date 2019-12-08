|
Beverly Sparks, 81, of Kirksville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, while a resident at the Pines. She was born May 28, 1938, in Honolulu, Hawaii, a daughter of Sam and Alda Rezentes. She married Paul Sparks on March 26, 1955, in Chula Vista, Calif. She was a longtime employee for Motorola in Qunicy, Ill. Beverly enjoyed visiting museums of the American Indians, traveling throughout the Western, Central and Southern states during family vacations. Disneyland and Disney World were always favorites she enjoyed repeating. She spent most of her time at her sewing machine while listening to country music. She was a devout Catholic and educated her family with her religious background. Survivors include two daughters, four sons, 25 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, Bev (Larry) Howard, Jason (Lisa), Shelly (Rob), Brice, SaeNa and Madison; Paul Sparks II; Jordan Murray, Kiley and Katelyn, Blake Trent; Daniel (Franny) Sparks, Mandy, Jacob (Ashley), Cassie (Brandon), Bradley, Sophia, Khloe and Serena; Bill (Debbie) Sparks, Michael (Amber), Matthew (Bernadette), Stephen (Jessie), Andrew (Kathryn), Anthony (Amber), Adam (Emilee), Nathan, Riley, Kylie, Lilly, Cooper, Tucker, MaryJean, William, Kaleigh, Christopher, Gabriel and Abraham; Jesse (Tammy) Sparks, Brad (Jill), Trever (Kaylene), Jessica (Patrick), Jamie, Dakota, Dalton, Aaron, Bradley, Brodey, Brantley, Wyatt, Lanie, Waylon, Jolene, Maverick, Zentlee and Addilyn; Angie (Jeff) Ballinger, Tricen and Jaden. She is also survived by one brother, Sam Rezentes, Mary Brown, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Alda Rezentes; husband Paul Sparks; son, Sam Sparks; grandson, Justin Sparks; great-grandson, Noah Sparks; brother, Gene Rezentes; and sister, Sylvia Brown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing, Mo., with Monsignor David Cox and Sr. Jane Weisgram SSND officiating. Burial will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Sparks II, Daniel Sparks, Bill Sparks, Jesse Sparks, Larry Howard and Jeff Ballinger. Music will be provided by Steve McKenzie. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing. The family suggest memorials be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church in care of Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019