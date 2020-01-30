|
QUINCY -- Billy Gene Knight, 82, of the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy, Ill., and formerly of Pleasant Hill, passed away Tuesday morning Jan. 28, 2020, at the home. Billy was born March 1, 1937, in Quincy, Miss., a son of George Clayton and Lucille Rushing Knight. While serving in the Air Force, he met Wilma J. Reeves of Pleasant Hill, who was also serving in the Air Force, and they were married Aug. 20, 1957, in Basel, Switzerland. Wilma passed away Oct. 18, 2017. Billy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1954 and served for more than twenty years, including in Vietnam, and was discharged in 1974. Following his discharge, he began a career with the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier, with his last rural route in the Baylis area. Billy received a B.A. Degree in Theology and served many churches as their pastor throughout Missouri and Illinois, most notably in Memphis, Mo., and Macon, Winchester and Baylis, Ill. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill. Billy was also a member of the and the U.S. Postal Workers Union. He and Wilma also served for many years with the Pleasant Hill Volunteer E.M.T.'s Ambulance Unit. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Survivors include four children, Leann Knight of Pleasant Hill, Randy (Jill) Knight of Moweaqua, Brad (Pat) Knight of Elko, Nev., and Steven Knight of Pleasant Hill; five grandchildren; ten step great-grandchildren; and a brother, Raybon Knight of Spokane, Wash. Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wilma; one sister; and two brothers. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill American Legion Post, the or to the First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill. Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020