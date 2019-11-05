|
PALM BAY, Fla. -- Billy Lee Patterson, 80, of Palm Bay, Fla., formerly of Quincy, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Homes Regional Medical Canter, Palm Bay, Fla. Billy was born Nov. 15, 1937 in Quincy, Ill., a son of Jeff Walter and Ada Ellis Patterson. Billy served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1957. Billy was a career welder who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. Survivors include four children, Jeff W. (Amy) Patterson of Palm Bay, Fla., Rick (Kima) Patterson of Quincy, Ill., Terri Patterson of Quincy, and Tammy (Roger) Patterson of Quincy; a sister, Norma J. Dewitt of Quincy; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved dog, Tess. Billy was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Ray Distad. Memorials to Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019