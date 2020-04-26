|
Blaine Stephen Brocksmith, 57, of Quincy, died at 6:55 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the emergency room of Blessing Hospital.
Blaine was born Nov. 29, 1962, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Jack and Donna Stephenson Brocksmith. He married Charlotta "Jeanie" Spohr on Nov. 1, 1985, at the Chicago Illinois Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Our father was an extraordinary man to say the least. He was loving, fierce, brave, extremely intellectually inclined, and best of all, an incredibly loving husband and father.
We feel that each and every day, our father spent his time thoroughly preparing us, his children, to deal with this crazy existence we call life. He never stopped believing in us, fighting for us, and his words of encouragement, on almost a daily basis, were unwavering.
We sure are going to miss you so very much, Daddy, and we know you'll be smiling down on us all from on high. Love you so much, Daddy. Until we meet again ... goodbye for now.
In addition to his loving wife, Jeanie, survivors include three children, Crystalyn Spohr Brocksmith Milan (Patrick Allen Goode) of Quincy, Aryn Spohr Brocksmith Hills (James Clinton) of Mendon, and Levi Stephen Brocksmith (Heather Marie) of Quincy; 11 grandchildren, Saria Nicole Milan, Ashlynne Marie and Tristen Allen Goode, Braylynn Rae Hills, Trenady Kay Cogdal, Jayden Clayton Hills, James Clinton Hills Jr., Kelsi Elizabeth Hills, Talon Stephen Brocksmith, Elijah Stephen Brocksmith and Amelia Marie Brocksmith; his mother, Donna Stephenson O'Dell; his father, Jack Donald Brockmsith; a sister, Cheryl Brocksmtih Acton; and a brother, Brent Ellyson Brocksmith.
Blaine was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A private service was held with Blaine's immediate family.
Blaine's favorite poem that he always read to his kiddos was "The Children's Hour" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow:
"Between the dark and the daylight, When the night is beginning to lower, Comes a pause in the day's occupations, That is known as the Children's Hour.
I hear in the chamber above me, the patter of little feet, the sound of a door that is opened, and voices soft and sweet.
From my study I see in the lamplight, descending the broad hall stair, Grave Alice, and laughing Allegra, And Edith with golden hair.
A whisper, and then a silence: yet I know by their merry eyes, they are plotting and planning together to take me by surprise.
A sudden rush from the stairway, a sudden raid from the hall! By three doors left unguarded, they enter my castle wall!
They climb up into my turret o'er the arms and back of my chair; if I try to escape, they surround me; they seem to be everywhere.
They almost devour me with kisses, their arms about me entwine, till I think of the Bishop of Bingen, in his Mouse-Tower on the Rhine!
Do you think, O blue-eyed banditti, because you have scaled the wall, such an old mustache as I am, is not a match for you all!
I have you fast in my fortress, and will not let you depart, but put you down into the dungeon in the round-tower of my heart.
And there will I keep you forever, yes, forever and a day, till the walls shall crumble to ruin, and moulder in dust away!"
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.
