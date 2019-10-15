|
|
Blakely Mae Malloy, 5 weeks old, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia. The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel of Palmyra, Mo. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Nelsonville Assembly of God Church in Nelsonville, Mo. Pastor Isaiah Jesch will officiate. Burial will be at the Philadelphia Cemetery in Philadelphia, Mo. Friends and family are invited to Blakely's visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Nelsonville Assembly of God Church and her celebration of life starting at 11 a.m. Blakely was born Sept. 6, 2019, in Hannibal, Mo., to Tyler and Morgan Spratt Malloy. She brought great joy and love for the 5 amazing weeks she was with us. She is survived by her parents, Morgan (Spratt) and Tyler Malloy; grandparents, Bill and Lara Malloy, Craig and Judy Spratt; aunts and uncles, Abigail Malloy, Taylor (Spratt) and Carson Jones, Kason Spratt, Karley Spratt, Kaelyn (Spratt) and Luke Davis; cousins, Fynn Jones, Graham Jones, Beckham Davis, and great-grandfather Richard Speckhart.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019