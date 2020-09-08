Home

Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
217-593-6517
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
More Obituaries for Bob Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Abbott Sr.


1935 - 2020
Bob Abbott Sr. Obituary
CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Bob Abbott Sr., 85, of Camp Point, died at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Timberpoint Health Care Center in Camp Point.

Born June 24, 1935, in Quincy, Bob was a son of Bert and Mabel Ward Abbott. He married Dodie Inman.

Bob owned and operated Bob's Bruce 88 service station in Camp Point for many years until his retirement. He also delivered rural papers for the Quincy Herald Whig for over 25 years.

Bob was an avid dirt track racing fan and found his greatest joy watching his granddaughter compete in numerous dirt track racing events throughout the tri-state area.

Surviving are his children, Bobby Abbott (Jenn Roosa), Camp Point, and Sandy Waterman (Jeff) LaGrange, Mo.; his granddaughter, Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point; his sister, Helen Gallamore, Camp Point; his brother, Ralph Abbott, Richmond, Va..; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Annie Mae Hogge; and his brother, Bill Abbott.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend the services are asked to please refrain from hugging or shaking hands and remember to follow all social distancing guidelines.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point, by Rev. Tom Robbins. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point.

Memorials may be made to the Timberpoint Healthcare Center Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2020
