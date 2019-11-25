Home

Bob W. Richter


1978 - 2019
Bob W. Richter Obituary
Bob W. Richter, 93, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Bob was born in Quincy, a son of Herbert J. and Viola E. Klusmeier Richter.

Bob married Georgia Logsdon Green on Nov. 9, 1978. They were married 41 years and lived in LaGrange, Mo. They raised three daughters, Penny Norton (Jeff Norton), Shirley Green (Steven Kaylor) and Becky Briddle (Dan Briddle). Bob cherished his three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by extended family.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Cattlemen Foundation or in care of Davis Funeral Home, LaGrange, Mo.

Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
