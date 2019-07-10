Bobby Gene "Bob" Epperson, 91, of Hull, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home. Born Oct. 2, 1927, in Hannibal, Mo., Bob was a son of Charles Lee and Mary Etna Quinlin Epperson. He married Marjorie M. Erke on Oct. 24, 1948, at Hull Methodist Church. She survives. Bob was a member of the Payson United Methodist Church and a 65-year member of the Payson Lions Club, where he was secretary for 25 years. An avid sportsman, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and keeping his 1951 International Super M tractor, which he purchased in 1953, in running condition. He was a devoted family man and loved the time he shared with his family. Mr. Epperson farmed on his family farm all of his life. In addition to his wife, Marjorie, survivors include three sons, Michael Epperson (Vicki), Gary Epperson and Steven Epperson (Joni), all of Payson; two daughters, Judy Davidson (Marvin) of Mendon and Kathy Frye (Gary) of Hull; 16 grandchildren, Charles (Carol), Shawn, Brian (Beth), Brandon (Kari), Brent (Erica), Haley (Jonathan), Chase, Carley, Gerad, Cassie, Ashley, Jamie (Shane), Jordan (Andrew), Landon (Melissa), Carter (Ashley) and Riley; 24 great grandchildren, Zackery, Ethan, Jordan, Joshua, Megan, Mackenzie, Carson, Corbin, Kylin, Kennedy, Cohen, Kaylin, Niah, Esther, Ella, Cadence, Grady, Courtney, Case, Brevohn, Ashton, Lily, Hadley Jo and Drew; a great-great grandchild, Nova Rae; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Epperson was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Kenneth, Clarence, J.W., Raymond and Richard; and three sisters, Effie, Marguerite and Dorothy. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Payson Methodist Church with Pastor Annelle Ruemmler officiating. Burial will be in Payson New Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Payson United Methodist Church or Blessing Hospice. Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2019