|
|
QUINCY -- Bobby L. "Robert" Johnson, 69, of Quincy, Ill., passed away Monday morning Jan. 13, 2020, at Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Ill. Born July 2, 1950, in Quincy, Mr. Johnson was a son of Taylor William and Dorothy May (Roberts) Johnson. He married Delma Lea Mayfield on June 29, 1979, in Quincy. Mr. Johnson attended Ewing High School in Ewing, Mo. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He worked at Speed Rack and Brower Manufacturing for many years. He also worked at Titan Wheel for nearly 20 years and was of the Baptist faith. Robert loved to garden and was a big Elvis Presley fan. He liked watching and listening to the St. Louis Cardinals. One of his many pastimes was watching 'Judge Judy,' Laurel and Hardy, and Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. One of his favorite actors was John Candy. He enjoyed being around his grandson, Connor, and loved the summertime as that allowed him to cook outdoors on the grill and visit the many car shows in the area. He also enjoyed dogs, playing cards and Yahtzee. Survivors include a daughter, Crystal Brown (Jim), of Quincy; a grandson, Connor Brown, of Quincy; a brother, Larry Johnson (Peggy), of Quincy; two nephews, Randy Johnson and Robert Humes, both of Quincy; a niece, Tammy Lummer (Eric), of Quincy; and his girlfriend, Sharon Stierman, of Quincy. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sharon Humes; and a nephew, William "Billy" Humes. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Mo., with Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Durham Cemetery, Durham, Mo. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing. The family suggests memorials be made to his grandson's education fund. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020