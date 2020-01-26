|
Bobby Lee Wright, 90, and Alice May Wright, 90, of Quincy, died within hours of each other on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Sunset Home. Bobby passed away unexpectedly Friday morning and Alice followed him exactly nine hours later. Theirs was a true love story till the end. Alice was born Feb. 8, 1929, in Seehorn, Ill., the daughter of George and Anna Rowsey Blivens. Bobby was born Sept. 2, 1929, in Kellerville, Ill., the son of Cecil and Ila DeJaynes Wright. Alice and Bobby were married in Camp Point, Ill. They were married for more than 51 years. In her younger years, Alice worked at the OK Corral and at Ideal Lunch in downtown Quincy. Bobby served in the U.S. Army, and then was employed for 41 years at Gardner Denver. He was a member of American Legion Post 37 and loved blackberry and mushroom hunting as well as bird watching. Alice was an avid coin collector. Alice and Bobby were lifelong members of the Salvation Army, where Alice was a member of the Home League. They enjoyed old bottle hunting, trips to Branson, Mo., and long drives on country roads. Survivors include seven children, Tammy (Ralph) Bradshaw, Linn Wright and Debbie Bradley, all of Quincy, Linda (David) Bence of Fowler, Ill., Susan Simpson of Marblehead, Ill., Steve (Kathy) Wright of Quincy, and Mark (Lynn) Wright of Manchester, Mo.; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to their parents, Alice was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam Hedrick; five sisters and four brothers. Bobby was preceded in death by an infant daughter; a brother and two sisters. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Salvation Army Kroc Church Worship Center, with Maj. Andrew Miller Jr. officiating. Inurnment with full military rites by American Legion Post 37 will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army Kroc Church Worship Center. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020