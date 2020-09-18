|
Bonita "Kay" Turnbaugh Alderton, 80, of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 12:18 pm Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy. A funeral ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Friends and Family are invited to Kay's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL. Kay was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Barry, Ill., to Merle and Ulella Darnell DeJaynes. She was first married to Ray Turnbaugh, who preceded her in death. She was later married to David E. Alderton. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2013. Survivors include four children, Sherry Sparrow (Ron) of Quincy, Kim McDermott (Roger) of Quincy, Bill Turnbaugh (Chris) of Quincy, and Randy Turnbaugh of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Josh Turnbaugh, Halee Turnbaugh, Heather McDermott, Jessica McDermott, Shawn Sohn (Jason), Christi Krouse (Jeff), and Amanda Maas (Jeremy); several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Tooley Motley of Barry, Ill., and Faye Stilley of Hannibal, Mo. In addition to her husbands, Kay was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter-in-law, Dee Turnbaugh. Kay was a bartender at Stubby's Tavern for many years. Kay loved playing the slot machines at the boat, traveling to Las Vegas, and bowling in her younger years. She also enjoyed barbecuing and cooking holiday meals, including her famous vegetable soup. Most of all, Kay cherished her time spent with friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Cancer Center. Pallbearers will be Jason Sohn, Jared Pipkin, Jeff Krouse, Alex Krouse, Jeremy Maas, Tyler Maas, and Josh Turnbaugh. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Houghton, Brady Krouse, and Konnor Allensworth. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2020