Home

POWERED BY

Services
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
(217) 285-5505
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Lierle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Dale Lierle


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Dale Lierle Obituary
Bonnie Dale Lierle, 91, of Griggsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Griggsville Estates.

She was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Beverly, Ill., to Lawrence Guy and Maude Elizabeth Sims Carbaugh. She married Delbert Alva Lierle in Liberty, Ill., on June 20, 1948.

Bonnie graduated from Liberty High School in 1945, and attended three years at Culver-Stockton College, majoring in education. She later went on to teach in a one-room school for several years. Bonnie also tried her hand as an Avon lady, worked as an aide in the Liberty School District and an activity director at Lincoln Terrace. She loved playing the piano and singing, was fond of board games, cards, jigsaw puzzles, art classes and painting. Bonnie preferred to be outside rather than in and enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening and picnic outings.

Bonnie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Quincy, Ill., Order of Eastern Star -- Alpha 109 OES 50-year member, American Legion Auxiliary 1948, Daughters of the Nile, Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, Good Samaritan Home Association of Quincy -- lifetime member, Blessings Volunteers -- RSVP Hall of Fame 20 years, NAPUS (National Organization of Postmasters), Liberty Garden Club and was honored with the Presidents Volunteers Service Award in 2005.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Lierle Wobbe of St. Louis, Mo., Sue (Dan) Speckhart of Pittsfield, Ill., and Ava (David) Fessler of Liberty, Ill.; brother-in-law, Deane K. Lierle of Arizona; sister-in-law, Joanne Lierle of California; grandchildren, Matthew Wobbe, Melissa (Jeremy) Logan, Justin Wobbe, Marci (Will) Freesen, Kimberly (Greg Bonnett) Speckhart, Jessica (Michael) Speckhart-Smith, Henry (Amy) Speckhart, Kirk (Jessica) Speckhart, Anna (Carlos Quirarte) Speckhart, Bryan (Angie) Fessler, Mary (Jon) Stephens and Jodi (Gerad) Curry; great-grandchildren, Zayden Wobbe, Sophia Freesen, Benjamin Freesen, Liam Bonnett, Maxwell Bonnett, Stella Bonnett, Frank Smith, Olivia Smith, Isabel Smith, Silas Smith, Caroline Smith, Ronan Speckhart, Clara Speckhart, William Speckhart, June Speckhart-Quirarte, Ella Fessler, William Fessler, Jacob Fessler, Olivia Stephens, Linkin Stephens, Gabriel Stephens, Harrison Stephens, Uriah Curry, Isiah Curry, Aylah Curry, Oziah Curry and Ezra Curry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert; brother-in-law, Don J. Lierle; sister-in-law, Iona Lierle; and grandson, John Wobbe.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow in Mound Prairie Cemetery in Beverly.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Pittsfield or Griggsville Estates Activity Fund.

Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
Download Now