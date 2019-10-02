|
Bonnie Dale Lierle, 91, of Griggsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Griggsville Estates. She was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Beverly, Ill., to Lawrence Guy and Maude Elizabeth Sims Carbaugh. She married Delbert Alva Lierle in Liberty, Ill., on June 20, 1948. Bonnie graduated from Liberty High School in 1945, and attended three years at Culver-Stockton College, majoring in education. She later went on to teach in a one-room school for several years. Bonnie also tried her hand as an Avon lady, worked as an aide in the Liberty School District and an activity director at Lincoln Terrace. She loved playing the piano and singing, was fond of board games, cards, jigsaw puzzles, art classes and painting. Bonnie preferred to be outside rather than in and enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening and picnic outings. Bonnie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Quincy, Ill., Order of Eastern Star -- Alpha 109 OES 50-year member, American Legion Auxiliary 1948, Daughters of the Nile, Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, Good Samaritan Home Association of Quincy -- lifetime member, Blessings Volunteers -- RSVP Hall of Fame 20 years, NAPUS (National Organization of Postmasters), Liberty Garden Club and was honored with the Presidents Volunteers Service Award in 2005. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Lierle Wobbe of St. Louis, Mo., Sue (Dan) Speckhart of Pittsfield, Ill., and Ava (David) Fessler of Liberty, Ill.; brother-in-law, Deane K. Lierle of Arizona; sister-in-law, Joanne Lierle of California; grandchildren, Matthew Wobbe, Melissa (Jeremy) Logan, Justin Wobbe, Marci (Will) Freesen, Kimberly (Greg Bonnett) Speckhart, Jessica (Michael) Speckhart-Smith, Henry (Amy) Speckhart, Kirk (Jessica) Speckhart, Anna (Carlos Quirarte) Speckhart, Bryan (Angie) Fessler, Mary (Jon) Stephens and Jodi (Gerad) Curry; great-grandchildren, Zayden Wobbe, Sophia Freesen, Benjamin Freesen, Liam Bonnett, Maxwell Bonnett, Stella Bonnett, Frank Smith, Olivia Smith, Isabel Smith, Silas Smith, Caroline Smith, Ronan Speckhart, Clara Speckhart, William Speckhart, June Speckhart-Quirarte, Ella Fessler, William Fessler, Jacob Fessler, Olivia Stephens, Linkin Stephens, Gabriel Stephens, Harrison Stephens, Uriah Curry, Isiah Curry, Aylah Curry, Oziah Curry and Ezra Curry. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert; brother-in-law, Don J. Lierle; sister-in-law, Iona Lierle; and grandson, John Wobbe. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow in Mound Prairie Cemetery in Beverly. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Pittsfield or Griggsville Estates Activity Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019