Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold's Funeral Home - Lewistown
112 West Main St.
Lewistown, MO 63452
573-215-2288
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lewistown, Mo.
Lewistown, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lewistown, Mo.
Lewistown, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Jansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie J. Van Meter Jansen


1950 - 2019
Send Flowers
Bonnie J. Van Meter Jansen Obituary
Bonnie J. Van Meter Jansen, 69, of Fowler, died Sept. 13, 2019, in Sedalia, Mo. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at First Baptist Church of Lewistown, Mo., with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the church. Arnold's Funeral Home, Lewistown, is handling arrangements.

Arnold's Funeral Homes

1100 White St. 112 West Main, PO Box 248

Canton, MO 63435 Lewistown, MO 63452

573-288-4488 573-215-2288
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.