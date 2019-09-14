|
Bonnie J. Van Meter Jansen, 69, of Fowler, died Sept. 13, 2019, in Sedalia, Mo. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at First Baptist Church of Lewistown, Mo., with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the church. Arnold's Funeral Home, Lewistown, is handling arrangements. Arnold's Funeral Homes 1100 White St. 112 West Main, PO Box 248 Canton, MO 63435 Lewistown, MO 63452 573-288-4488 573-215-2288
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on Sept. 14, 2019