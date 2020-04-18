Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8188
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Studer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Jean Studer


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Jean Studer Obituary
Bonnie Jean Studer, 75, of Hannibal, passed away at 7:26 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.

In accordance with Bonnie's wishes, her body is being donated to A.T. Still University in Kirksville.

James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bonnie was born April 12, 1945, in Hannibal to James Salisbury and Rose Lee Spilman.

Survivors include a very special friend, Frank Ellis, Jr.; five children, Edward Studer of Fresno, Calif., William Studer (Miryla) of Montgomery, Ala., Annita Christal of Monroe City, Mo., Roy Matson (Silvia) of Nevada, Mo., and Gina Matson of California; two sisters, Nina Vincent of Quincy, Ill., and Phyllis Long of Oregon; caregiver and friend, Lisa and Bob Forshee of Hannibal; special friend, David Frost of Monroe City, Mo.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; one brother; and one daughter, Mary Failor.

Professionally, Bonnie once ran Bonnie's Taxi and Bonnie's Place.

Bonnie was an avid gambler and enjoyed going to Mark Twain Casino along with Vegas every month. Bonnie also loved game shows and "The Andy Griffith Show." Most of all, Bonnie simply loved the times she could spend with her friends and family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.

Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -