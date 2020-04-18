|
Bonnie Jean Studer, 75, of Hannibal, passed away at 7:26 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home. In accordance with Bonnie's wishes, her body is being donated to A.T. Still University in Kirksville. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Bonnie was born April 12, 1945, in Hannibal to James Salisbury and Rose Lee Spilman. Survivors include a very special friend, Frank Ellis, Jr.; five children, Edward Studer of Fresno, Calif., William Studer (Miryla) of Montgomery, Ala., Annita Christal of Monroe City, Mo., Roy Matson (Silvia) of Nevada, Mo., and Gina Matson of California; two sisters, Nina Vincent of Quincy, Ill., and Phyllis Long of Oregon; caregiver and friend, Lisa and Bob Forshee of Hannibal; special friend, David Frost of Monroe City, Mo.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; one brother; and one daughter, Mary Failor. Professionally, Bonnie once ran Bonnie's Taxi and Bonnie's Place. Bonnie was an avid gambler and enjoyed going to Mark Twain Casino along with Vegas every month. Bonnie also loved game shows and "The Andy Griffith Show." Most of all, Bonnie simply loved the times she could spend with her friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020