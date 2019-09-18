|
Bonnie June Van Meter Jansen, 69, of Fowler, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Sedalia, Mo., where she had moved last year to be with her sister and caretakers, Karen and Larry Lake. She was born June 8, 1950, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of J.W. and Maxine (Holbert) Van Meter, who preceded her in death. Bonnie was a 1968 graduate of Lewistown High School and graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1973. On March 4, 1977, in Quincy, she was united in marriage to Gary L. Jansen, who preceded her in death July 1, 2008. She began her career as a pharmacist for Brown Drug in Quincy, followed by Earel and Buss and Key Rexall. In 1987 she began working for Denman Country Drugs in Lewistown, Mo., presently County Market Pharmacy. She served as the main pharmacist for 30 years. She was a member of GFWC We Moderns, serving as president until her illness, and Lewistown Baptist Church. Bonnie was an avid sports fan, following her children's baseball, softball and basketball games. She was a diehard Cardinals fan and enjoyed traveling. She loved to read, crochet, knit and quilt. She had an extensive collection of teacup sets and antique pharmacy memorabilia. She will be remembered as a strong family advocate who enjoyed creating memories. She kept the family home and refurbished the barn and created a fun place for the entire family to get away for the holidays. She never missed an opportunity to attend family events whether it be a wedding shower, a wedding, a birthday or a baby shower; no matter how far she had to travel. Survivors include sons, Brett (Heather) Jansen and Brian Jansen of Quincy, and Dane Jansen of Barry, Ill.; daughter, Kara Beth Jansen of Fowler, Ill.; stepdaughter Robin (Rick) Miles of Alberta, Minn.; grandchildren, Gavin Jansen and Isabelle Jansen of Quincy and Dustin (Megan) Tanner of LaGrange, Mo.; great-granddaughter, Emma Tanner of LaGrange; siblings, Karen (Larry) Lake of Sedalia, Mo., Joy Buchok of Lubbock, Texas, Kevin Van Meter of Liberty, Mo., Kent (Carol) Van Meter of Alliance, Neb., and Allen (Nancy) Van Meter of Sedalia, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Barb (Milon) Pavlovic of Fowler, Ill., and Rose Jansen of Liberty, Ill.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at First Baptist Church of Lewistown, with the Rev. Ted Middleton officiating and eulogy by Myrna Wear. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy. Pallbearers will be David Lake, Adam Van Meter, Aaron Buchok, Andrew Buchok, Aaron Jansen, Dustin Tanner and Kaleb Van Meter. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg O'Rear, Mike Fields, Eric Brandt, Jonathan Lake, Michael Lake and Heath Suddarth. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewistown Cemetery or . Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019