Bonnie L. Albertson, 79, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. Bonnie was born Dec. 21, 1939, in Hannibal, Mo. She was a daughter of Fern Sederwall and James Jud, and raised by Fern and Jack Sederwall. Bonnie graduated from Hannibal High School in 1958. On Nov. 19, 1966, she married Richard Albertson, who preceded her in death. She worked for Motorola in Quincy until its closing, and later moved on to work at Harris Broadcast until her retirement in May 2005. Bonnie, a sassy and outspoken woman, had a passion for the simplicity of life that included her enjoyment of crocheting, needlework and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. She was an avid reader, loved her Shar-Peis and her Saturday evening dinners with her gal pals Jenny and June, but above all, Bonnie loved her family. She was fiercely loved. Survivors include four children, Brad Moore of Quincy, Brian (Carolyn) Moore of Quincy, Brenna Eisenbeiss of Canton, Mo., and Beth Russell of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Steven (Jennifer) Moore of Quincy, Taylor Moore of Michigan, Brock Russell of St. Louis and Brody Russell of Gainesville, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Jordan Moore of Quincy; brother, John Sederwall of Des Moines, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Fern Sederwall. Bonnie's family would like to extend a special thanks to the third-floor nurses at Blessing Hospital and April with Blessing Hospice Care. A celebration of her life will be from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Community Room at the Villas of Sunset, 419 Washington, Quincy. Pastor Shane Tomko will conduct a short service at 1 p.m. with reception to follow. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice Care. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019