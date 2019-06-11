Bonnie Lou Madden, age 81, of Quincy, died on Friday, June 7, 2019 in her home. She was born on Oct. 21, 1937, in Quincy, the daughter of Julius "Pat" and Edith (Huseman) Nauber. She married John T. "Jack" Madden on May 2, 1964, at St. Francis Church in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 1998. Bonnie was a graduate of Quincy High School and Western Illinois University. As a gifted artist and painter, Bonnie worked at the Artcraft Company in Quincy, and while working for them, participated in the development of the first detailed maps of the moon for NASA. She was an elementary school teacher with the Quincy Public School system at Highland Riverside Grade School as well as a homemaker. After raising her three children, she returned to work with the Quincy Public School system as a tutor for home bound children and volunteered with the Ladies of Charity and Catholic Charities. She was a parishioner of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Quincy. After the passing of Jack, she set a quiet but strong example for those around her though her devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Bonnie loved gardening and cherished time with friends in praying the rosary, quilting and swim groups. Above all, Bonnie will be remembered as a selfless and loving mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt whose interest in the endeavors of her family were paramount to her life. Bonnie is survived by her children: Dr. Tim (Dr. Marija) Madden, of Albuquerque, N.M.; Pat Madden (Tammi) of Glen Ellyn; and Corie (Andrew) Pryce of Hampshire, England; a brother, Bill (Betty) Nauber of Quincy; two sister-in-laws, Rosemary Nauber of Quincy and Wanda Madden of Monroe City, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Jack (Krystalyn) Madden, Dimitri Madden, and Duncan Madden all of Albuquerque; Keegan Madden of Glen Ellyn; Aidan Madden of Chicago; Abigail Madden and Owen Madden also from Glen Ellyn; Charlotte Pryce and Megan Pryce of Hampshire, England; 12 nieces and nephews, Nancy (Roger) Player of Quincy; Kathy Griffin of Quincy; Joann (Paul) Spotanski of Wildwood, Mo.; David (Kathy) Nauber of Higganum, Conn.; Vicky (John) Griffin of Perry, Mo.; Cindy (Richard) Mayer of Washington, Mo.; Sue (Mike) Gluba of Union, Mo.; Barb (Bob) Mooney of Quincy; Amy (Rick) Halter of Quincy; Kate (Rodney) Holmes of Odessa, Mo.; Mike (Cindy) Madden of Palmyra, Mo.; and Joe (Chris) Madden of Palmyra. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Jack and Melvin Nauber. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Ladies of Charity of Quincy, Illinois. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary