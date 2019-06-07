Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Hockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley Eugene Hockman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bradley Eugene Hockman Obituary
QUINCY -- Bradley Eugene Hockman, 53, of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 12:10 p.m. surrounded by his family at home.

Brad was born on June 27, 1965, in Effingham, Ill., the son of Robert and Marilyn Jones Hockman. He married Tamara Kuhlman on April 18, 1987, in Effingham.

He graduated from Effingham High School in 1983. Brad then received his associates degree in electrical engineering from Lakeland College in Mattoon, Ill. He worked at Continental Cement in Hannibal as an electrical engineer. He was a former member of First Church of God in Effingham, and a member of Life Point Church in Quincy. Brad loved cars, especially sport cars. He enjoyed most of all spending time with his family and watching his sons' sports games.

Brad is survived by his wife, Tammy; two sons, Taylor (Katy) Hockman, and Bryar Hockman, both of Quincy; two granddaughters, Ella and Sadie Hockman; his mother, Marilyn Hockman; a sister, Connie (Milt) Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Brad was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and a brother, Douglas Lee Hockman.

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Woodard officiating.

Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy.

Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials: Bradley E. Hockman Benefit Fund.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now