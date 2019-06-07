QUINCY -- Bradley Eugene Hockman, 53, of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 12:10 p.m. surrounded by his family at home. Brad was born on June 27, 1965, in Effingham, Ill., the son of Robert and Marilyn Jones Hockman. He married Tamara Kuhlman on April 18, 1987, in Effingham. He graduated from Effingham High School in 1983. Brad then received his associates degree in electrical engineering from Lakeland College in Mattoon, Ill. He worked at Continental Cement in Hannibal as an electrical engineer. He was a former member of First Church of God in Effingham, and a member of Life Point Church in Quincy. Brad loved cars, especially sport cars. He enjoyed most of all spending time with his family and watching his sons' sports games. Brad is survived by his wife, Tammy; two sons, Taylor (Katy) Hockman, and Bryar Hockman, both of Quincy; two granddaughters, Ella and Sadie Hockman; his mother, Marilyn Hockman; a sister, Connie (Milt) Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews. Brad was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and a brother, Douglas Lee Hockman. Services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Woodard officiating. Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: Bradley E. Hockman Benefit Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary