Brandon Thomas Gramc, 22, of Palmyra died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the emergency room of Hannibal Regional Hospital. Brandon was born in Quincy on Nov. 9, 1996, the son of Erie Sparks and Sandra Cheney Allensworth. Brandon was a 2017 graduate of Palmyra High School. He currently worked for Townsend in Palmyra. Brandon was baptized in the Lutheran faith. He thought the world of his son, Jace, and was looking forward to the arrival of his baby that is due this November. Brandon was a positive person who could see goodness when others could not. He had an amazing ability to make people laugh. Brandon loved entertaining and was a talented singer, he especially liked singing rap music. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and going fast. Survivors include his mom, Sandra (Billy Roberts) Allensworth, of Palmyra and his dad, Erie (Samantha) Sparks, of Carthage, Ill.; his beloved Evelyn Garza and their son, Jace Thomas Gramc, of Palmyra; his maternal grandparents, Tom and Deb Cheney of Florida; Phyllis Cheney of Quincy; Sandra and Leroy Redake of Shelbina, Mo.; paternal grandparents, Larry and Janet Sparks of Ewing, Mo; brothers and sisters, Rebecca (Caelan) Johnson; twins Kimberly and Kristi Taber; Stephen Sparks; Jason Sparks; Connor and Mason Roberts; Jackson and Gracie Whitaker. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Becky Meyers. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home by Rev. Tony Metz. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Duker & Haugh. Memorials are requested for the family in care-of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019