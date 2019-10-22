|
Brenda E. West, 72, Hannibal died at 1:23 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Memorial services for Brenda will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Grand View Funeral Home, with Pastor Bruce Bouman officiating. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Brenda was born on Feb. 17, 1947, in Hannibal, the daughter of Birney and Estella Risinger Fletcher. She married Larry West on July 31, 1965, in Hannibal. He survives. Her father, Birney Fletcher, preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother, Estella Fletcher; two sons, Darell West and Allen (Angela) West; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Brenda was a member of the Salt River Master Gardeners Club and the Monroe City Garden Club. Memorials may be sent to the or the Hannibal Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019