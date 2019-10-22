Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grand View Funeral Home
11116 Highway 61
Hannibal, MO 63401
573-221-6313
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Grand View Funeral Home
11116 Highway 61
Hannibal, MO 63401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda E. West


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda E. West Obituary
Brenda E. West, 72, Hannibal died at 1:23 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

Memorial services for Brenda will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Grand View Funeral Home, with Pastor Bruce Bouman officiating. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.

Brenda was born on Feb. 17, 1947, in Hannibal, the daughter of Birney and Estella Risinger Fletcher. She married Larry West on July 31, 1965, in Hannibal. He survives.

Her father, Birney Fletcher, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her mother, Estella Fletcher; two sons, Darell West and Allen (Angela) West; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Brenda was a member of the Salt River Master Gardeners Club and the Monroe City Garden Club.

Memorials may be sent to the or the Hannibal Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now