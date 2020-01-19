|
Brenda Ellen (Blincoe) Goehl, 67, of Quincy, died at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home. Brenda was born May 27, 1952, in Quincy, the daughter of Ray and Ruth Blincoe. She married Jim Goehl on Feb. 17, 1984, in Quincy. He survives. She spent most of her life working and being an avid volunteer for many schools and other great organizations. In addition to her husband, Jim, survivors include her children, Shellie (Kevin) Appel of Virginia, Ronald (Amanda) Kimbrell of Quincy, Lori (Troy) Sheffler of Quincy, April King of Quincy, Jordan (Anna) Goehl of Mendon, and Melinda (Cody) Hall of Quincy; four sisters, Billie Steinkamp, Connie Schmits, Linda Reichert and Gail (Mike) Foote; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Harold Ray Blincoe. There will be a celebration of life at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Eagles Club, 3737 N. Fifth, in Quincy. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020